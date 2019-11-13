FAMED percussionist Wolfgang Flür - once a core member of German electronic pioneers Kraftwerk - brings his solo show to a York community venue The Crescent later this month.
Regularly selling out shows across the UK and Europe, Flür’s performances are a bold mix of electronic/krautrock classics and engaging audio-visual experience.
As a member of Kraftwerk during the group’s golden era, Wolfgang Flür was the band’s electronic percussionist from 1973 to 1987. In 1997, he launched his solo career under the name Yamo and released Time Pie, an album that featured work with the experimental duo Mouse on Mars. In 2000, Flür published his memoir I Was a Robot but the book was pulled momentarily, and re-released with revisions after a lawsuit from the remaining members of Kraftwerk.
A 12” single named after the book appeared in 2004, and it was included on the 2015 release Eloquence: Total Works, a collection of unreleased Flür tracks dating back to 2002
Visit 432presents.com for tickets.