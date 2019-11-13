SIX special edition flavoured KitKats have gone on sale at John Lewis stores across the UK, including the one in York.
Customers can choose from flavours including Nuttlylicious, Zingtastic Gin and Tonic, Billionaire’s Treasure, Jewels of the East, Springtime in Japan and Whisky and Ginger.
The new flavours of the famous snack are available at the John Lewis store at York’s Vangarde Shopping Park and also at johnlewis.com.
Rachel Costello, John Lewis Partner and Gift Food buyer, said: “I think our customers will love these exciting new flavours from such an iconic much-loved brand.
“These special KitKats will make fun and unique Christmas gifts and stocking fillers.”
KitKat was invented in York back in 1935 when the first four-finger bar was introduced as the Rowntree’s Chocolate Crisp before the name KitKat was adopted a couple of years later. In the 84 years since, the brand has become a global phenomenon including in Japan where KitKat is considered lucky and, famously, has been made available in more than 300 weird and wonderful flavours since the turn of the millennium, including purple potato, green tea, pumpkin and sake.