ENGLAND footballer Lucy Staniforth and the cast of York Theatre Royal’s Sleeping Beauty pantomime will be among the special guests at York’s Christmas Lights Switch On on Thursday night.
Other guests include the Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Janet Looker, and the Rt Revd Dr Jonathan Frost, the Dean of York.
The event takes place in the new location of Duncombe Place - rather than the traditional venue of St Helen's Square - as the magnificent backdrop of York Minster’s West Front and St Michael Le Belfry are illuminated with sympathetic lighting.
A stage will be set up in Duncombe Place to host the festivities from 6pm with a live performance from Lucy’s Pop Choir ahead of the official lighting up of the streets, which takes place at 7pm, followed by the Shepherd Group Junior Band’s performance of an array of festive tunes.
Castle Howard’s Father Christmas will be making a special guest appearance to help kick off the festivities.
The event is jointly organised by Make It York and York Business Improvement District, and will be hosted by Town Crier Ben Fry and Laura Castle from Minster FM and BBC Radio York’s Georgey Spanswick.