A YORK para-cyclist will take on a 10K challenge using new sight-loss technology to help him on his journey.

Ian Wood, from Acomb, will take on the 10k sponsored bike ride in Windsor on December 1.

Ian was registered blind at five-years-old. He also suffers from mitochondrial disease, meaning he becomes fatigued very easily, resulting in him now using a wheelchair.

Ian, 41, said: “I am really looking forward to the challenge. Although, I am apprehensive.

“Due to my condition I am anticipating being extremely tired at the beginning of the challenge which will make this an even bigger achievement to complete.”

Earlier this year, Ian took on his second Superhero Triathlon in Windsor, raising over £1000. In the weeks leading up to physical events like these, he tries to rest as much as possible to conserve energy.

He will be using an independent hand cycle to complete the 10k, with direction from two guides.

Throughout the challenge, Ian will be using a new gadget developed for those suffering from sight-loss. The Roo Vision, developed by Rupert ‘Roo’ Powell of the York Remap charity, uses a virtual reality screen and a camera with a powerful zoom to help users to see.

Ian said: “This amazing device enables me to watch and enjoy live sporting events, which I have been unable to do in the past.”

Ian uses his Roo Vision to watch Liverpool Football Club play at Anfield.

All of the funds raised by Ian will be donated to York Remap.

Ian added: “They have done so much to help me and I just want to thank them by raising as much money as I can.”

Remap are a registered charity that make bespoke gadgets for disabled people. They include a group of volunteers who mostly consist of retired engineers who give up their time to help disabled people live life more independently.

You can donate to Ian on his JustGiving page by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ian-wood44.