A NIGHT club and lap dancing establishment in York is to close, it has been confirmed.

The owners of Upstairs VIP Ltd, at Mansion in Micklegate, are looking for a new venue after the club confirmed that the landlord has decided not to renew the tenancy.

It is thought that over a dozen jobs will be lost due to the decision.

In a statement, the club said: “After over a decade of hosting underground parties Mansion Nightclub is looking for a new home.

“The Mansion is having to relocate after the landlord has decided against renewing the tenancy.

“The club will close from January 1, with the landlord taking back control on January 6.

“Staff, promoters and artists have been made aware of the closure this week and are in search for new premises.

“It is a shame, particularly with York’s music venues depleting by what seems like by the minute.

“Mansion has hosted some of the most successful club nights and DJ names the city has seen in the last decade.

“The diverse space has seen DJs such as Patrick Topping, to Chase and Status headline in recent years - helping to establish Mansion as a key to underground clubbing in York.

“Regular student nights and a host of local promoters have utilised the space to create a real underground community.”

The mansion is hosting a series of parties in the run-up to the closure with a final rave taking place on New Year’s Eve.

In 2015, the club was granted permission stay open until 6am despite police pleas that their stretched resources could not cope with longer drinking hours and the extra problems it could cause.

The Mansion night club is currently owned by entrepreneur Andrew Whitney.

Mr Whitney first came to the UK in the late 1990s while working for an Australian software developer which had acquired an East Yorkshire firm.

He moved to York after becoming a special constable with North Yorkshire Police, which he did for five-and-a-half years, followed by two years as a business development manager at Copper BMW in York.

To find out more, visit http://www.york-pm.co.uk/mansion-nightclub/.