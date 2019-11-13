THE final York candidate for the forthcoming general election has been revealed.

York voters will go to the polls on December 12 to elect MPs for the York Outer and York Central constituencies.

The Conservative Party has announced that Fabia Tate will be the Conservative candidate to stand in York Central.

Ms Tate was born, raised and educated in Yorkshire and currently works for a Yorkshire robotic company.

She said: “It is an honour to be standing as the Conservative candidate for such a vibrant and historic city. York has a unique character, and a buzzing culture but there is still more we can do to make it a better place to live.”

Meanwhile, Nicholas Szkiler, who was due to stand as a candidate for the Brexit Party in York Outer, will now contest York Central - after the party’s leader, Nigel Farage, decided not to challenge 317 former Conservative seats.

Mr Szkiler said he met with former York Central candidate Mark Felt and they both decided he would be the best-suited candidate going forward.

Mr Szkiler gave his thanks to Mr Felt for “making a sacrifice for the sake of a colleague”.

Former MP for York Outer, Julian Sturdy, launched his campaign for re-election yesterday as the Conservative candidate. He has held the constituency since 2010.

The other candidates standing in York Central include Rachael Maskell for Labour, Tom Franklin for the Green Party and James Blanchard for the Liberal Democrats.

In York Outer, the other candidates are Anna Perrett, who will be standing for Labour and Keith Aspden for the Liberal Democrats.