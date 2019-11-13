What job would you like to have other than your own?

I’ve never really veered far from the law.

I started my training contract immediately following my degree and legal practice course so I don’t really know anything else.

Having said that, I often have grand ideas about buying my own wood-fired pizza van and travelling the food festivals and farmers markets of the North.

Greatest achievement?

Qualifying as a solicitor was a big thing for me personally.

Being the first in my family to have a career in the law meant that it wasn’t easy to forge connections with law firms. I learnt very quickly to be steadfast and focus on my strengths.

What makes you angry?

Pedantry and lateness.

Biggest mistake?

I don’t know; I’ve made a few as we all do. I think what stands out is that my superiors have always been supportive of me when mistakes have been made.

One phrase stands out: “You’ll know for next time”.

What would make life complete?

A quiet pub in the Dales; a pint of the local ale; the sport supplement of the Sunday paper. Perfect.

Why do you make a difference?

I strive to do what I say I am going to do; and to treat people as I would want to be treated.

Epitaph

“If you do x y z, Bob’s your uncle”