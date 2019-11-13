A NORTH Yorkshire based commercial nursery has donated funds towards the restoration of two stained glass windows at a village church.
Johnsons of Whixley has donated £5,000 to Whixley Parish Church to support the building’s window restoration.
Graham Richardson, group managing director at Johnsons of Whixley, said: “We have had a strong business and family relationship with the church for four generations.
“We are delighted to have assisted the project in achieving its goals.”
The restoration of the two-heritage stained glassed windows that have suffered wind, sun and weather damage over hundreds of years are estimated to have cost in the region of £35,000 in total.
The vicar of Whixley Church, Reverend Sarah Feaster, said: “Johnsons have always been very generous to our fundraising initiatives both for our church and for other charitable causes.
"We are immensely grateful.”
A dedication service will be held at the church this Sunday, November 17 to thank Johnsons, and the other contributors for their generosity.