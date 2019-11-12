SUCCESS stories of businesses which make a difference to their community were celebrated at an awards ceremony.

More than 140 people attended the West and North Yorkshire Chamber’s Raising the Bar Awards, which recognise businesses which make a positive social impact on their local community.

Among the winners were York-based Benenden Health, who received the Large Business Community award for their exceptional commitment to local charitable causes. Through their community fund, they offer grants of up to £2000 to local charities and groups in need.

Keynote speakers Lucinda Yeadon, community liaison manager, and David Hodgson, regional head of strategic development, both from CEG, shared how they work with local people, support communities and educate young people.

The Chamber's chief executive Sandy Needham said: “We’d like to congratulate everyone who entered the awards. Businesses who are making a difference to communities, charities, colleagues and the environment deserve recognition for the great contributions they make. We’ve had a record number of businesses using the online measurement tool and entering the awards.

"People want to work in organisations with good values whatever their size.”

Raising the Bar is a year-round initiative by the West and North Yorkshire Chamber to help businesses achieve their social responsibility aims and celebrate their contribution to the community.

The awards were sponsored by Provident Financial, Esh Group, Solenis and Drax Group.