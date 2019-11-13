A YORK transport technology company has won recognition for its predictive analysis system which helps to prevent costly rail delays.

Incremental Solutions received the Unlocking Innovation title at the Railway Industry Association’s annual conference. It was for the company's OLErt system which provides real-time monitoring and analysis of overhead line equipment, and recognises signs of deterioration or misalignment.

Daniel Lee-Bursnall, founder and commercial director, said: “We’re extremely proud to receive this award. OLErt is just one example of how we’re using technology to predict and prevent rail incidents. We’re looking forward to working alongside other businesses to see how we can transform the industry.”

Incremental also feature in a new industry programme, Rail Matters, which was launched at the conference.

The current affairs-style programme, introduced by newsreader Natasha Kaplinski, features key industry interviews and news-style reports along with sponsored editorial profiles. The programme explores the growth and economic importance of the UK rail industry by looking at key areas such as improvements and innovation – as well as looking to what the future rail network may look like.

Daniel said: "The UK’s entire rail network contributes an incredible £36 billion to the economy and employs around 600,000 people. Our role within this is to help the industry be a better performing network which won’t just make it more efficient, but also safer and more reliable for consumers.”