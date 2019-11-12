AN elite percussionist and one time core member of a famous German electronic band is bringing his solo show to a York venue.
Wolfgang Flür, ex-member of Kraftwerk, will perform at the Crescent on November 22.
Regularly selling out shows across the UK and Europe, Flür’s performances are a bold mix of electronic classics and engaging audio-visual experiences.
As a member of Kraftwerk during the group’s golden era, Wolfgang Flür was the band’s electronic percussionist from 1973 to 1987.
Born in Frankfurt, Germany, Flür became the third member of the band in 1973, noticeably replacing the band’s trusty drum machine.
He was a member of the group from their international breakthrough with the album Autobahn, and remained as they experimented with proto-techno on albums such as Trans-Europe Express and Computer World.
In 1997, he launched his solo career under the name Yamo and released Time Pie, an album that featured work with the experimental duo Mouse on Mars.
For tickets, visit: 432presents.com