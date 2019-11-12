PEOPLE are preparing to get their skates on as Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland begins this weekend.

The award-winning event returns to McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in York, this Saturday for its 15th year, and its 10th at the centre.

The Ice Factor, the North of England’s largest outdoor ice rink, will feature a 30ft high sparkling Christmas tree as its centrepiece, surrounded by illuminated trees, log cabins, the rinkside cafe and a viewing platform to welcome all ages.

Mike Thomas, centre manager at McArthurGlen York, said:“This year marks our Winter Wonderland 10-year anniversary and it is our pleasure to be hosting another year of fantastic festive activities for all of the family to enjoy. We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the previous years and are delighted to know how much it means to the community.”

James Cundall, producer of Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland, said: “Being able to bring Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland back to York for the 15th successive year is quite a milestone – many young people in and around York have grown up with a trip to the Ice Factor as a part of their Christmas and learned to skate on the rink.

“Our event brings family and friends together at this special time of the year and we look forward to welcoming everyone this November, whether for a glide around the ice rink, to experience the fun of the fair, enjoy a hot chocolate or visit Santa.”

“Step inside the cosy alpine-themed, après-skate café overlooking the ice rink, where you can warm up after your session on the ice or simply sit back and watch the skaters glide past.”

“Sip mulled wine, indulge in the best hot chocolate in town and feast on hot dogs, toasties and sweet treats.”

The event, which runs until January 5, will cost £11.50 for a one-hour skating session. For more, visit www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com.