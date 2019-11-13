A YORK-based company has confirmed record sales following a major brand transformation.

Saville Group is one of the UK’s leading specialist audio visual communication companies, and has reported a 25 per cent boost in sales. The figures show an increase from £35 million to £43.5 million for 2018.

This expansion comes hot on the tail of a brand overhaul in 2018 after two previous years of record financial performances.

As well as a new look for the parent Saville Group brand, two new specialist operating brands were created - Sparq and Visavvi have since become leaders in the live event and audio visual systems sectors respectively.

A key driving force in the growth figures is the performance of Visavvi, the group’s audio-visual integration, installation and services operation. Visavvi successfully delivers multiple global installation projects for FTSE 100 companies and have built a strong reputation for delivering solutions on a worldwide scale.

Working to continue the expansion of global sales, Visavvi continues to build an international network of specialist technical partners to ensure the consistent delivery of installation projects.

Saville Group joint managing and sales director Andy Dyson said: “As many of our clients have evolved into multinational corporations we have had to adapt and change our processes and skillsets to ensure we can support their business communication needs. Our investment in people and technology has, as these accounts show, produced amazing results.”

A buoyant live events sector, coupled with the acquisition of key, high-profile clients, has seen the Group’s technical event production specialists Sparq show impressive returns.

The team have successfully delivered an increasing number of high-end events for major brands. With a core team of in-house technical specialists and significant investment in new technology, Sparq is unique in providing a complete 360 technical production service for events that range from intimate business briefings right through to large-scale arena experiences.

Joint managing and financial director Colin Nixey said: “The brand transformation was a challenging decision. It was a big change for us, our suppliers and our clients and involved a lot of internal structure changes. Being able to post these fantastic performance figures confirms it was exactly the right choice for us and is something we can continue to build on.”