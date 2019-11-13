A YORK author has released a new book on the lives and fashion of women during the Second World War.
Lucy Adlington book is called ‘Women’s Lives and Clothes in WW2: Ready for Action'.
The book offers an insight into the experiences of women worldwide during the war and its aftermath.
It is illustrated throughout, with previously unpublished photographs, 1940s costumes and fashion images. Lucy also runs the History Wardrobe company – a series of costume-in-context presentations offering 100 shows across the UK each year.