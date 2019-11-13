A NURSERY is highlighting the importance of keeping children safe by launching a new child safety initiative.

Busy Bees York, located in Eccles Close, is launching a campaign called Safety with Buzz to promote all aspects of children’s safety and welfare.

Belinda Hammond, nursery manager at Busy Bees York, said: “There are many benefits to encouraging children to take part in different experiences, including developing their confidence and their ability to problem solve.”

The initiative aims to provide parents with guidance to encourage their child to explore and test their boundaries, while learning about risk.

The Safety with Buzz campaign is supporting parents through a new app-based learning tool called Unleashing Potential (UP). UP provides families with a selection of new experiences each month, to support their child’s learning and development, preparing them with the skills they need for later life.

To find out more about the campaign, visit: upatbusybees.co.uk/inspiration-corner/safety-with-buzz/.