A CHRISTMAS musical will hold performances in York starting tomorrow as the festive season draws in.

NEMusicals York’s production of Meredith Wilson’s Miracle on 34th Street will be held at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre in Haxby Road for four nights, starting tomorrow (Wednesday, November 13).

Performing in this new production will be Emma Louise Dickinson in the role of Doris, Kit Stroud as Fred Gaily, Stephen Tearle as Kris Kringle, Kevin Bowes as Mr Shellhammer and Paul Jefferson as R.H. Macy.

Scarlett Waugh and Melissa Barnes have also been introduced to the cast and will play Susan in selected performances.

Filled with humour, spectacle and songs such as 'It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas', this musical is pure family entertainment to get you into the festive spirit.

Tickets cost £13-£18, or £49 for a family ticket, and are available now direct from the theatre, from their website at: www.josephrowntreetheatre.co.ukor or by calling 01904 501935.