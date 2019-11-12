EAST Riding of Yorkshire Council Museums Service has unveiled an £8,000 commission for artists to create a piece of contemporary art for a stately home.
Working with the Humber Museums Partnership, which is funded by the Arts Council, the Service is offering an artistic fee of £8,000.
The successful applicant will bring a taste of contemporary art to Sewerby Hall and Gardens, a stately home near Bridlington, in summer next year.
Janice Smith, curator at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “This is an exciting project and we are looking to augment Sewerby Hall and Gardens with new contemporary art.
“We can’t wait to see the ideas submitted and look forward to selecting the artwork to be displayed next year.”
Artwork submitted must respond to a specific brief, embracing the heritage and location alongside presenting a challenging and intriguing appeal.
To download an application, visit: eastridingmuseums.co.uk/sewerbyartcommission.
The closing date for applications is Friday January 31.