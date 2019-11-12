TWO cars were stolen during a burglary in a village near Selby.

The incident, known as a two-in-one burglary, happened in Thorpe Willoughby, and there were also two other burglaries in the village.

Sometime between 3am and 3.30am on Saturday, a house on Dane Avenue was broken into and two cars, their car keys and two mobile phones were stolen, North Yorkshire Police said. The stolen vehicles are a white 17-reg Audi A4 and a white 64-reg Volvo XC60. One of the mobile phones was found nearby.

The force added that between 11pm on Friday and 7am on Saturday, a house on Oak Drive was broken into and four jackets valued at around £1,630 were taken from inside. One of the jackets was recovered in a nearby garden.

Around the same time, another address on Oak Drive was broken into and a purse containing cards and £100 cash and a gift bag containing birthday cards were taken, the force said. The gift bag was found nearby.

Officers are treating the Oak Drive burglaries as an attempt to steal car keys to vehicles parked outside.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information. In particular, it wants to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious people or vehicles or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage taken in the area at the time.

Phone the force on 101 with information. Select option 2 and ask for David Pegg.