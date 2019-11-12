A MAN was seriously injured after the van he was driving crashed on the A1 in North Yorkshire yesterday evening (November 11).
The southbound carriageway between Allerton Park and Wetherby was closed while emergency services dealt with the collision.
Fire crews were sent to the scene at around 6.50pm, and police and the ambulance service also attended.
Firefighters freed the driver from the van and made the vehicle safe.
A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police said: The driver did suffer serious injuries but these are not thought to be life-threatening and he was taken to hospital so he could be thoroughly assessed."
The carriageway was closed from shortly before 7pm until around 9.30pm.
