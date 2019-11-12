ARCHITECTS designing new council housing developments are asking for people who live and work in York to share their ideas.
Workshops have been organised to encourage people to have their say on plans for houses to be built at the former Duncombe Barracks, Burnholme and Ordnance Lane sites.
David Mikhail, from the council’s architect team Mikhail Riches, says he is “eager to learn from the people who live, work or study in the area”.
Tom Brittain, the council’s assistant director of housing, said: “The three-stage engagement events for the council-owned sites will be guided by our housing design manual.
“We want to encourage as many people as possible to continue to support these sessions so that they can help create the homes and settings for them that they want to see.”
Events take place on November 16 at St Luke’s Church Hall in Burton Stone Lane from 9.45am to 5pm, on November 23 at the Centre at Burnholme in Mossdale Avenue from 9.45am to 4.30pm and on November 25 at Cycle Heaven in Hospital Fields Road from 5pm to 7.45pm. Or have your say online by visiting york.gov.uk/HousingDeliveryProgramme.