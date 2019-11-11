POLICE in North Yorkshire have seized an uninsured 4x4 after reports of poaching.

At 11.15am on Sunday(November 10) North Yorkshire Police received calls from residents reporting a group of men with lurcher dogs suspected of poaching near Sutton-on-the-Forest.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police's Rural Taskforce were on patrol nearby and on arrival on the scene immediately encountered a silver Nissan X-Trail on Main Street.

The vehicle was seized, and a 28-year-old man reported for driving without insurance.

The car may be sold or scrapped within 14 days if the owner cannot produce a valid certificate of insurance.

Earlier this year, North Yorkshire Police warned poachers that their illegal behaviour would not be tolerated.

Poaching refers to the illegal taking, killing, injuring or pursuit of game, deer or fish. North Yorkshire has large, isolated areas of farmland, forestry and lakes, which tend to be vulnerable to poaching activity. In addition to being a wildlife crime, illegal poaching on farmland can cause significant damage to young crops, resulting in large financial losses for farmers.

As part of Operation Galileo, police forces nationally are working together to ensure the issue is tackled in a co-ordinated way, by sharing information and working across force boundaries.

Residents are encouraged to note down and report any suspicious activity, such as unusual vehicle movements, particularly in remote, rural areas and call 101, or 999 in an emergency.