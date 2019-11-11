TWO people were killed in a crash between a Mercedes car and an HGV on the A59 today.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after the fatal accident near Knaresborough.

Police were called the collision involving a grey Mercedes car and a white Scania HGV at about 8.30am today (Monday).

It happened on the A59 between Flaxby and Goldsborough. The Mercedes car was travelling from the A1(M) towards Harrogate at the time of the collision.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Sadly, two people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are appealing for anyone with information that could assist the investigation - and who hasn't already spoken to the police - to come forward. They would also like to hear from anyone who saw the grey Mercedes car travelling between the A1(M) and Goldsborough, and from anyone with dash-cam footage that may be relevant."

The road was closed to allow police and other emergency services to work at the scene.

The spokesperson added: "The road is closed at this time, and is likely to remain so until at least 5pm today. Motorists are asked to avoid the area, and thanked for their patience."

Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team, or email mcit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote reference 12190207840 when passing information.