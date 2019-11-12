LATEST figures show that road deaths have reduced in North Yorkshire.

The most recent casualty figures for roads in North Yorkshire and York show that in 2018 there were 286 fewer crashes and 349 fewer casualties.

Compared to 2017, six fewer people were killed on the roads - down to 37 from 43 - and 52 fewer people were seriously hurt, 369 from 421.

Road Policing Inspector Jeremy Bartley, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Dealing with the tragic aftermath of collisions, our officers are constantly reminded of how devastating they are for everyone involved.

“So it is extremely encouraging to see a reduction in the most recent figures.”

He added that the force has done a lot of campaign work with partner organisations to make the roads safer for everyone.