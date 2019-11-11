YORK St John University is getting ready for three days of graduations next week.
Hundreds of York St John University students graduate in York Minster alongside inspirational honorary graduates on Tuesday 19, Wednesday 20 and Thursday, November 21.
As previously reported, John Godber, one of the country’s most popular playwrights and directors, Huw Edwards, the chief anchor of BBC News at Ten and former city councillor Ian Gillies are all up for honourary gongs this year.
Vice Chancellor Prof Karen Stanton said: “I am delighted to be honouring these extraordinary individuals who have contributed so much to society.
"They are wonderful role models for our students who can draw inspiration from their success as they graduate from university with the confidence and resilience to take on the world. I look forward to welcoming them to our graduation celebrations.”
Honoraries often have a connection with York St John University or the local area and will be considered and approved by a university committee on honorary degrees and fellowships.