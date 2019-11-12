A YORK cancer charity is more than £2,000 better off through the efforts of marathon man Steve Gaughan.

Steve raised more than £1,800 for city charity York Against Cancer with a world record bid in last month’s Yorkshire Marathon – and gift aid has taken his fundraising total to more than £2,100.

York Against Cancer Chairman Ian Yeowart met Steve to congratulate him at the charity’s offices in Huntington as he prepared to retire the white rose costume in which he ran the marathon.

Steve had hoped to set a new world record for the fastest marathon time by a runner dressed as a 3D plant, but missed out by just 16 minutes.

He confessed the year-long experience had been gruelling.

The costume was hot and heavy and he hadn’t been able to see his feet while running in it.

“There were times, not just during the race but during the training, when I wondered if I would be able to finish the marathon, so going over the line was fabulous,” said Steve.

“The crowd were fantastic, they kept us going, and it was nice to be able to raise the profile of the charity.

“I always say at the end of these things that I am never going to do it again, but I’ve run seven marathons so far.

“I am very competitive and because I didn’t get the record, part of me needs to go back and do it – so we’ll see!

“I am very grateful for all the support from friends, family, the running community and from everyone who has been kind enough to make a donation.

"I’m thrilled with the amount raised and very proud to support such an amazing charity.”

Steve was one of thousands of people who pounded the pavements and streets in and around York for the marathon.

Ian Yeowart said: “I can’t imagine walking even half a mile in that costume, never mind running a marathon.

"We’re really proud of what Steve has done for us, and extremely grateful."