A VETERAN from North Yorkshire has joined the RAF Benevolent Fund to celebrate the charity's 100-year anniversary.

David Waring, of Farlington, and his family have been a part of the Royal Air Force for almost as long as it has existed.

David, 74, said: "It’s been fantastic celebrating the RAF Benevolent Fund’s 100th year with so many others who have been supported in one way or another.

"My family have benefitted greatly from the Fund, so it’s an honour to have been invited along."

The veteran was supported through school by the Fund's education grant, after his father, who was in the RAF, was killed during the Second World War.

David's son, Mike, is currently serving at RAF Cranwell. The Fund has also supported David's granddaughter, who has special needs, by providing swimming lessons and Riding for the Disabled classes for her.

They marked the 100th anniversary by hosting an afternoon tea at the RAF Club followed by a reception at St James’s Palace in Westminster, hosted by the charity’s President, His Royal Highness the Duke of Kent.