POLICE have issued an appeal to find a man who they want to speak to in connection with alleged offences of burglary and fraud.
Richard James Sampson, 39, is believed to be in the Acomb area of York.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Sampson was wanted for "several" alleged offences of burglary and fraud.
He is white , 6ft 2in, with short brown hair, stubble and green eyes.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police. Dial 101. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
