LANDOWNERS have been urged to take part in a scheme, which has already seen more than 65,000 trees planted in the Moors, over a three year period.
Farmers and estate owners have been asked to join the North York Moors National Park Authority’s Woodland Creation Grant Scheme in a major bid to increase the amount of woodland in the area.
Alasdair Fagan, woodland creation officer at the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: “The environmental gains from planting trees can be huge. One is that low density woodland can be created, which often fits into the local landscape better than dense woodland. The other is that 100 per cent of the costs of the woodland creation are paid for.
“Also, as we administer the scheme ourselves it is easy to access and there isn’t even an application form to fill in.”
Interested land holders are asked to contact Mr Fagan on 01439-772700 or email a.fagan@northyorkmoors.org.uk