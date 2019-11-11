THE creator of television series Gentleman Jack - which featured key York landmarks - has been praised for promoting Yorkshire to a global audience.

York took a starring role in the emotional finale of the first series.

Precentor's Court and Holy Trinity Church in Goodramgate featured in scenes in the final episode, with York Minster also featuring heavily.

And writer, producer and director Sally Wainwright could be made a freewoman of the Borough of Calderdale in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the area.

Calderdale Council’s chief executive, Robin Tuddenham, said the effect of Gentleman Jack on tourism to Calderdale was immense, to the extent of millions of pounds coming into the region.

The writer said she was delighted and thrilled to be nominated for the accolade – and at the effect Gentleman Jack was having across the world.

She said writers imagine the effect their work might have on people but can never guess at what really happens. “I thought there would be some effect in terms of visitors to Shibden, that it would just be local people thinking ‘I’ll pop in’,” she said.

But it had attracted tourists from all over the world.

What has happened is visitors are coming to Calderdale from all over the world – Sally had heard of an American woman who had organised a birthday celebration because of it and booked out the hotels in Halifax.