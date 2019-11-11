DOMINIC Gerrard is adding a second performance of his one-man show, A Christmas Carol, at York House, Malton, on December 20 after the first sold out.
Direct from the London stage, the Royal Shakespeare Company actor will present his intimate, candle-lit performance at 8.30pm as well as the fully booked 6.30pm show.
Tickets for this Malton Dickensian Festival event are limited to only 50 for the venue next to the Talbot Hotel, so prompt booking is advised at eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-christmas-carol-tickets-77470868453.
Directed by former Globe associate Tim Carroll, this hour-long re-telling of Charles Dickens’s Christmas story features a Mandarava puppet for the central character of Ebenezer Scrooge and is suitable for ten year olds upwards.
Dickens’s great, great, great granddaughter, Lucinda Hawksley, said: “I was spellbound by Dominic Gerrard's one-man show.”
