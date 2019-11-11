MARKS & Spencer has announced a decline in sales for the past 12 months.

A recent visit my wife and I made to their store at Monks Cross may help explain why. Upon arrival no one to meet and greet to direct people to the department of choice; staff lacking in simple product knowledge; young grey suited executives clipboards in hand dashing around with underlings in tow ignoring everyone wishing to spend money.

Ironically, the longest queue in the store was at the “returns department”.

Wake up M&S before you become another retail giant exiting the “high street”.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park, Selby