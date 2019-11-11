CHART-TOPPING McFly are bringing their live show to Scarborough Open Air Theatre next summer.

With seven UK number-one singles, five Top 10 albums, six sell-out tours and 10 million records sold worldwide, McFly are without question one of the most significant British pop acts of the 21st century.

And the band behind such massive hits as All About You, Obviously, Star Girl, One For The Radio and Shine A Light are today delighted to announce they will play a headline show at Scarborough OAT on Friday August 14, 2020.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 15 via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

Since hitting the big time as the youngest band to ever have a debut album go straight to number one – beating The Beatles’ long-standing record – Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd have become one of the UK’s best-loved bands.

After spending some time apart working on their own projects – and joining forces with Busted to form McBusted – the McFly boys recently announced they would return to the live arena with a show at London’s O2.

This O2 show sold out in minutes.

Tickets for McFly’s Scarborough OAT show go on general sale at 9am on Friday, November 15 via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).