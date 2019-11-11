A WOMAN suffered a slight facial injury in an alleged assault by a man outside York Barbican.

North Yorkshire Police said the woman, who is in her late 20s, suffered a small cut above her left eye and swelling, but did not require medical assistance.

It said the incident, involving a man and the woman, happened between between 7pm and 9.30pm last Thursday, November 7.

"A male in his late twenties was arrested and bailed with conditions pending further inquiries," said a spokesperson.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information regarding anyone who think they may have witnessed the assault to come forward."

Anyone with information should phone 101, select option 2, and ask for Investigator 6437 Swift, email Katie.Swift@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quote reference number 12190205863.