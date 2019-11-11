A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A64.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the single-vehicle accident happened at just after 10pm last night at Huttons Ambo, near Malton
Two crews from Malton went to the scene, where a 36-year-old female driver had been removed from the vehicle by paramedics prior to their arrival.
"Crews assisted with making the vehicle safe and winching it off the carriageway," said a spokesperson. "The driver was taken to hospital via road ambulance with unknown injuries."
