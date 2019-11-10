YOUNGSTERS met Pudsey Bear at an East Yorkshire ice cream factory, with his visit kick-starting a garden centre's 2019 Children in Need fundraising.

The mascot joined James Ducker, from Langlands Garden Centre, which has a site in Shiptonthorpe, and local children at Burgess Ice Cream’s factory, where they were shown how to make ice cream.

The Langlands team is aiming to raise £5,000 through a range of initiatives, the first of which is a collaboration with Burgess Ice Cream to create a limited-edition ice cream. A percentage of the proceeds from Pudsey’s Dream ice cream sales will be donated to the 2019 Children in Need appeal.

After donning hair nets and lab coats, Pudsey, James and the children headed into the factory where they were shown how ice cream is made by Burgess general manager Richard Wilson, and each had a turn mixing the new product.

Eve Wilson was one of the children involved. She said: “I can’t believe I made ice cream with Pudsey Bear! It was so exciting, and I can’t wait to try the ice cream.”

Mr Ducker added: “Our staff are aiming to raise £5,000 for Children in Need this year through a whole host of different activities. The charity ice cream is the first of those, and the visit from Pudsey was a great way to get the fundraising off the ground. Everyone did a fantastic job and whilst I think we have some superb future ice cream makers on our hands, Pudsey Bear might be better sticking to his day job!”.

Pudsey’s Dream ice cream is on sale at Langlands Garden Centres in Shiptonthorpe, Leeds and Sheffield, with 50p from every tub sold being donated to Children in Need.