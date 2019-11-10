THOUSANDS of people turned out to pay their respects to those who have lost their lives in conflicts at York's Remembrance Sunday service and parade today.

Huge crowds lined the streets for the annual parade through York, from Clifford's Tower to the Memorial Gardens, on Leeman Road.

The parade included serving military from regiments across York, North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, scouts and guides.

Military veterans also took part in the parade, starting from Stonegate.

Remembrance parade through York this morning pic.twitter.com/nlGK2EYRzZ — Daniel Willers (@danwillerspress) November 10, 2019

The parade was followed by the Civic Procession, which included The Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Janet Looker.

The service began at 11am with the firing of a minute gun to indicate a two-minute silence. This was followed by prayers.

Local organisations laid wreaths, led by the Lord Lieutenant, Johanna Ropner, and the Lord Mayor. The Railway Institute Band provided music for the parade and service.

Normandy veteran Ken Smith, 94, of Wheldrake, attended the service. He said: "I don't just remember on a day like this, I remember every day of my life.

"I don't remember a lot today. But most nights when I go to bed something occurs to me - the loss of personal friends and comrades and so-called enemies, especially civilians."

Veterans, serving military, dignitaries, representatives from local organisations and members of the public paid their respects to fallen soldiers and ex-service personnel today at the Remembrance service in York’s Memorial Gardens pic.twitter.com/EQRUM06xRw — Daniel Willers (@danwillerspress) November 10, 2019

Following the service, the parade then returned to St Helen’s Square where the Mansion House flag was lowered to half-mast, as a mark of respect. The Civic Party and guests saluted the parade as it continued along Coney Street to Clifford's Tower.

Meanwhile, York Minster held a Sung Eucharist service at 10am today. The Act of Remembrance was marked at 11am with a two-minutes silence. At 4pm, there will be a service with music of the Requiem by Gabriel Fauré, with reading and prayers for Remembrance.

Elsewhere in the region, thousands of people gathered in Tadcaster to remember the fallen. St Mary's Church was packed out and people lined the streets.