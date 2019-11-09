THE Labour candidates who will contest the two York constituency seats in the General Election and the Liberal Democrats candidate for York Outer have all launched their campaigns today.

At a Labour Party Rally outside York Art Gallery, Rachael Maskell got her campaign for re-election as York Central MP underway, alongside Heworth Ward councillor, Cllr Anna Perrett, who has launched her bid to become York Outer’s first Labour MP.

City of York Council leader, Cllr Keith Aspden, who has been selected as the Liberal Democrats candidate for the York Outer constituency, also got his campaign underway at the Oaken Grove Community Centre in Haxby.

He was joined by Shaffaq Mohammed, Liberal Democrats MEP for Yorkshire and the Humber.

Ms Maskell said: "I have thoroughly loved working with the people in York over the last four years.

"I have always put York first, talking to people, finding out what they think and speaking up for them in Westminster at every opportunity.

“We are in the midst of a national crisis after a decade of Tory and Tory/Lib Dem Governments; it is now time for real change.

"We will build the homes that people can afford to live in, invest in the jobs that will provide good wages and opportunities and we will save our NHS from cuts and privatisation. Labour's Green New Deal, integrated with a radical transport policy will be Labour's response to the climate crisis. This is why I am eager to win this election; so we can fix Britain and sort Brexit with a public vote within six months and get on with the things that matter to people across our city."

Cllr Perrett added: “People want an MP who is there for them and willing to speak up in Westminster and challenge the Government when they get it wrong. They want someone who cares, someone who listens and more importantly someone who can make life fairer. I can do this.

“As a charity worker, small business owner and a local councillor I have seen the pain caused by a Tory Government and a Lib Dem-led council. Neither of which are putting the people first.

“Change needs to happen now and only Labour can make this happen.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Cllr Aspden had been chosen as the Unite to Remain candidate in a new deal between the Green Party and Liberal Democrats.

The Liberal Democrats, as part of Unite to Remain, have made an arrangement with The Green Party and Plaid Cymru to step aside for pro-Remain candidates in 60 seats across England and Wales, including York Outer.

The Green Party candidate for York Outer, Lars Kramm, confirmed he was stepping aside in a bid to help Cllr Aspden secure the parliamentary seat.

The Press has tried contacting Cllr Aspden and the York Liberal Democrats for a comment following today's campaign launch and is awaiting their response.

After it was confirmed that Cllr Aspden had been chosen as the Liberal Democrats candidate for York Outer, he said earlier this week: "This election is a once in a generation opportunity to reshape our politics and give hope to millions.

"It is our opportunity to reject the tired old politics of fear and hatred with Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn and to elect a Prime Minister with a vision for a fairer, brighter future for the UK.

"But vitally, it’s a chance to change things for the better in our area. If you elect me on December 12 you have my word I will fight tooth and nail for our area in Westminster." He added: "Every day as council leader I have seen how the communities and villages of York deserve better. But I can't solve all of these problems locally. Whether it be for improved public transport infrastructure, Yorkshire devolution, or investment in schools, education and skills, more needs to be done nationally."

Former Conservative MP for York Outer, Julian Sturdy, has confirmed he will again be seeking re-election.

Brexit Party candidate and local businessman, Nicholas Szkiler, will also be contesting the seat.

The Green Party has announced Tom Franklin as its candidate for the York Central constituency.

Both the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives are yet to announce their candidates for York Central.