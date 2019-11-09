A DRIVER was freed from a van and taken to hospital after it crashed into a ditch in a village near York.
Fire crews were called to the collision on Moor Lane in Stamford Bridge at about 12.55am today (November 9).
When the crews arrived, the male driver was still in the van.
They stabilised the vehicle using chocks, blocks and wedges, and created a platform over the ditch using a triple extension ladder and portable lighting.
The driver was freed on a stretcher and taken to hospital by an ambulance.
