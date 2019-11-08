York and the Vale of York is unlikely to suffer major flood problems despite today's heavy rain, the Environment Agency said this evening.
It issued a flood alert for the Upper River Ouse at 5.40pm and warned that roads, footpaths and farmland may be flooded.
It added: "We are not expecting to issue any flood warnings for the River Ouse at this stage. Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."
The River Ouse in York is currently at 2.05 metres or nearly seven foot.