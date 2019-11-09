A VILLAGE’S Christmas lights will be switched on later this month by a police chief, who will become the fourth ‘local hero’ to perform the honour.

Martin Wedgwood, North Yorkshire Police Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for Selby, will be guest of honour at the event in Burn, near Selby, on Saturday November 23.

He follows in the footsteps of Jez Rushworth, interim Chief Fire Officer and Chief Executive of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, who switched them on last year.

Before him was Paul Mudd, Yorkshire Ambulance Service Divisional Commander, in 2017, and local postman Myles Boothman, who was the first local hero in 2016.

Organisers said Minster FM, with presenter Victoria Charles and the Minster Monster, would once again be joining in the fun later this month, with music, games and some live reporting of the day’s events.

“There’s also the Xmas market, with refreshments and some great children’s activities, from 2.30 to 4.30pm, in Burn Methodist Chapel,” said a spokeswoman for the switch-on ceremony.

“There’ll be a chance to browse cards, crafts, cakes, chutneys, Christmas wreaths and plants, pet gifts and leather goods, and sample some new lines at Morrisons pre-Christmas tasting stand, with an opportunity to order for your festive get-togethers.

“Plus you can try your luck at the tombola or Name the Teddy.

“Paula Marie, the Vintage Vocalist, a firm favourite at village events, will be entertaining market visitors from 3pm.

“She will then lead the carol singing on the green opposite the Wheatsheaf pub for the switch-on ceremony from approximately 4.45pm.”