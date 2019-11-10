NEW measures are being introduced in a bid to make the city centre safe over the Christmas period.
City of York Council is working with North Yorkshire Police, Make It York and partners across the city to install extra security measures to protect all who visit the city during the festive period.
Infrastructure includes traffic-slowing initiatives and chicanes to boost existing measures to protect the city centre.
A council spokesperson said York trialled the first phase of measures last year and now, with additional temporary safety features in place, everyone was encouraged to carry on and enjoy their plans to attend or take part in events as normal.
The council added that with increased security checks at some events and venues, people should arrive in good time.
Traffic to the city centre is already limited at busy times and it is hoped the additional measures will further safeguard pedestrians. Meanwhile, delivery vehicles will have controlled entry at the usual permitted times.
Tom Brittain, assistant director of housing at York council, said: “Terror attacks in the UK can create a lot of concern. With our partners in the police, we are making the city centre more secure, and want to reassure everyone that we are prepared, and ready to help protect them."