YORK Normandy Veterans were guests of honour when a scooter club handed over £750 to a cancer charity.

Nick Beilby, of the York Inset Scooter Club, presented a cheque to Fran Clee, of York Against Cancer, in a ceremony held at the Walnut Tree Pub in Heworth.

Nick said the money was raised at the club's 'Show and Shine' scooter and motorcycle display, held in the city centre in August.

The annual event, in which dozens of scooters and motorbikes are proudly put on display, attracts hundreds of shoppers and scooter enthusiasts each year.

Veterans Ken Smith and Ken Cooke are honorary members of the club and they came along to the presentation.

"As ever, the Walnut Tree provided a superb buffet and York Inset members are delighted to support a local charity who do so much for the City of York," said Nick.

York Against Cancer provides care and support for patients and their families in York and North Yorkshire and funds pioneering cancer research.

All of its work is funded by fundraising and donations and it has raised more than £15 million over the last 30 years to help local people in the fight against cancer.