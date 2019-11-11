TWO health organisations have teamed up to deliver a one-stop centre of excellence for the treatment of bone and joint conditions in York.

Ramsay Health Care UK (Clifton Park) Ltd has formed a partnership with North Yorkshire Orthopaedic Specialists (NYOS) York Ltd to create Clifton Park Hospital Ltd (CPHL).

Ceri Morgan, CPHL hospital director, said Clifton Park Hospital and NYOS consultants had been working together for more than 10 years. “By formalising this partnership we are able to secure our future position and ensure that we continue to best serve our patients.”

NYOS is a group of specialist orthopaedic surgeons, offering the latest treatments for upper and lower limb bone and joint conditions including sports-related injuries.

Clifton Park Hospital provides patients with a modern orthopaedic inpatient and day case unit, and an outpatients facility, Equinox House. With the most modern diagnostic and on-site MRI scanning facilities, the unit aims to offer a ‘one-stop shop’ for orthopaedic care.

The partnership aims to ensure patients can expect the best care, delivered safely and efficiently in a modern, clean, well-maintained environment.

More than 20,000 specialist orthopaedic operations have been undertaken since Clifton Park Hospital opened in 2006. Among the patients was York City player Kallum Griffiths who praised the care he received from foot and ankle specialist Adam Budgen, of NYOS, saying he was back playing competitive football within four weeks.

As well as NHS cases, self-funding and private patients are also treated. The latest surgical techniques and innovative technology is used at Clifton Park, providing treatments not universally available such as shockwave therapy and/or intensive therapy ultrasound for chronic tendon related pain as well as minimally invasive hip replacements and day case hip and knee replacements.

The unit also provides a service for sports injury management, with physiotherapists, diagnostic imaging team and surgeons.

Dr Andy Jones, Ramsay Health Care UK CEO, said: “Clifton Park Hospital has been operating as an orthopaedic centre of excellence in York for over 10 years with exceptional clinical outcomes. We are delighted to now work in close partnership with our orthopaedic surgeons to continue to deliver exceptional orthopaedic care.”