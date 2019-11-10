TWO vets who brought a vacant building back into use to launch their own independent practice are already looking to expand.

Husband and wife Rob Douwes and Anne Busch transformed an empty property in Green Lane, Acomb, into their own purpose-designed Green Vets in May. It is thought to be the first independent vet surgery to open in York for more than 15 years.

As well as Rob, a veterinary surgeon with more than 20 years of experience, and Anne, the director and clinical lead, the practice has two veterinary nurses and a receptionist.

But Rob said they were looking to expand, with another nurse and admin staff joining in December.

“We wanted to carry out veterinary medicine according to our own beliefs and values which is quite difficult when you are working in a larger group when you need consent from other directors and stakeholders,” said Rob, who was surgical lead and director at Tower Vets until 2017 when the practice ceased to be an independent business.

“We are the first vet practice in over 15 years to open in York.” He said they wanted to have clinical control and to offer case continuity, and to be able to “charge the way we feel is fair”. “We wanted to go back to what people expect from their family vet,” he said.

Green Vets also lives up to its name, using green energy suppliers, eco products and local suppliers where possible.

“We could have gone to an impersonal industrial estate where it would have been easier to start from scratch but we wanted to be part of the community where people can just walk in. It is better for our clients and reduces traffic issues for our staff. We live on site.

"We do our own out-of-hours so we have to be around all the time. We haven’t had a day off in the last five months but it's rewarding. This is more of a vocation - but it would be nice to have a meal out!”