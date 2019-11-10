VINTAGE music, dancing and fashion will be on display at a charity entertainment night in York.

The 1940s-themed event in aid of the Rethink Mental Illness York group will take place on Saturday, November 23 from 7.30pm at the York Hospital Social Club, Whitecross Road, York.

The night will feature music from the era – played by DJs – and there will be a range of live vocalists too.

Tickets cost £10 per person and are available now on email from rachel.scicluna@rethink.org or by phoning 07842 953344.

The charity night has been organised by vintage enthusiasts and Rethink committee members Viv Tomei and Elaine Canessa, who are in their fourth year of hosting the 1940s dance.

Viv said: "The dance is always a fun evening, where groups of friends can come along, either wearing vintage dress or not, bring their own food rations and dance all evening to authentic 1940s music, along with a full licensed bar. It's also a great way to help raise funds for a local mental health charity."

Rethink Mental Illness York group are the local branch of the national charity Rethink Mental Illness, which supports anyone affected by mental health conditions.

The local group supports people in York who are themselves affected by mental ill health, as well as their family members and supporters.

To know more about Rethink Mental Illness, visit rethink.org.