THE future of a £12.6 million scheme to double the number of trains on the York-Harrogate route - from one to two trains an hour - is hanging in the balance.

A council report has revealed that the project’s prospects hinge on the capacity of the East Coast Main Line (ECML) north of York.

“At the current time, Network Rail are unable to provide absolute certainty that the investment will be able to guarantee that two trains per hour can operate successfully between Harrogate and York,” said the report to North Yorkshire County Council’s Harrogate and Knaresborough Constituency Committee.

“In order to determine the capacity of the ECML, Network Rail and industry partners need to complete an extensive piece of timetable modelling work which will generate a proposed future timetable for the East Coast Main Line.” The report said the work was due to be completed at the end of November or early December.

It said that despite the uncertainty, work had continued to progress on the scheme and, should it be confirmed that two trains per hour could operate, the project should remain on schedule to deliver within the funding timescales.

It said the project was anticipated to cost £12.6 million, made up of £9.6millon Local Growth Funding and £3 million from the county council.

Funding from the LEP (Local Enterprise Partnership) had been approved but subject to a series of conditions, which had not yet been met.

“Once the East Coast Main Line timetabling work is complete in December, Network Rail, Northern and North Yorkshire County Council will present the results to the LEP infrastructure board in December for a final decision on the £9.6million funding,” it added.

“Should the scheme continue, it is anticipated that the desired two trains per hour service between Harrogate and York will commence as part of the December 2020 rail timetable changes.”

Meanwhile, the standard of trains on the line has improved with the replacement by Northern Trains of its old, much-criticised Pacers by refurbished Class 170 trains, which were formerly in use in Scotland.