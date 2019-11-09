A NEW York-style taxi was spotted touring the streets of York this week ahead of the official opening of the city’s newest cocktail bar.
Manahatta threw open its doors in Little Stonegate last night for a launch party after invited guests were asked to try out their food and drinks and give feedback earlier in the week.
The bar has opened following a £400,000 makeover and is the sixth venue from Leeds-based Arc Inspirations group, creating 40 new jobs.
Martin Wolfstencroft, CEO, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing the beat of New York to old York. York is such a vibrant city and is the perfect home for our glamorous cocktail bar. Our soft launch week has gone incredibly well and we’ve loved introducing residents and local businesses to Manahatta to sample our extensive menu. The feedback has been better than we could have hoped for and we’re looking forward to welcoming the people of York through our doors now that we’re officially open.”
The menu has an American theme, and features ‘bottomless’ offers, with unlimited drinks. The mezzanine and other areas are available for private hire.