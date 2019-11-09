NEARLY 3,000 York residents have benefitted from a scheme that helps reduce the cost of home insurance in flood risk areas.

Flood Re was set up after the devastating Boxing Day floods of 2015 to help those who own and live in flood-hit parts of the country to shop around for insurance more easily.

The shock failure of the Foss Barrier meant the Ouse floodwaters backed up the Foss for the first time since 1982.

About 500 homes alongside the Ouse, the Foss, Osbaldwick Beck, and Guildhall were inundated.

The scheme has so far reduced the cost of home insurance for 2,945 households, with over a quarter of a million homes across the UK benefitting from the scheme.

The not-for-profit joint initiative was created by the Government and the insurance industry and has released data for the first time on the number of homeowners benefitting.

Andy Bord, chief executive of Flood Re, said: “Flooding devastated communities across York and is only set to get worse due to climate change.

“The recent very wet weather is a reminder that Flood Re affordable home insurance is available to those families living in high flood risk areas. Householders in York should shop around to ensure they are getting the best home insurance with the right cover.”

Councillor for the Guildhall Ward, Cllr Denise Craghill, said that the scheme had been valuable for many Guildhall residents, but that it could go further to help businesses.

She said: “I welcome what the scheme has done to help families but with the torrential weather York has seen in recent weeks and months, I think it could go further to help local businesses also.”