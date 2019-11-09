YORK Normandy veterans have visited the city’s railway station to take part in a small ceremony ahead of Remembrance Sunday.
The group went down to see LNER’s For the Fallen locomotive and give it a worthy send off on a trip to London, and they also laid a poppy wreath at a ‘Tommy’ silhouette, located at the entrance to the station.
The loco was launched in 2014 to mark the contribution of, and the lives lost by, regiments up and down the East Coast route during the First World War, with a specially created wrap by designer Paul Gentleman.
The visit came just a couple of weeks after LNER gave the veterans free First Class tickets to travel to London on one of its new Azuma trains.
“We had a wonderful day and the service was superb,” said Nick Beilby, who helped organise the trip.
He said the veterans went to the station’s war memorial and had a memorable day.