STAFF at a York hair salon are waiting to hear if the business has been saved after it went into administration.

Supercuts in New Street is one of 220 salons across the country at risk after its parent, Regis UK Ltd, appointed Deloitte as administrators last month.

The salons are trading as normal for the time being while Deloitte explores options for the business.

Deloitte said last month that, like many retail related businesses, Regis UK Limited had suffered from changes in consumer behaviour and subsequent reduction in footfall, particularly in shopping centres where a number of salons were located.

Rob Harding, joint administrator, said the retail trading environment in the UK remained 'extremely challenging' and Regis UK Limited had been seeking to address this through a restructuring of its business.

He said such trading challenges coupled with the uncertainty caused by a legal challenge to a proposed CVA (company voluntary arrangement) plan, had made it necessary to appoint administrators.

A Deloitte spokeswoman said on Friday that efforts to find a buyer were ongoing.

An employee at Supercuts in York said six people worked there, although two were currently on maternity, and it was continuing to trade as normal, with staff hoping a buyer could be found.

The uncertainty over the salon's future comes as just the latest blow to the city centre, which has been hit by a series of shop closures this year, including Dorothy Perkins/Burtons, Gap, French Connection, Crabtree and Evelyn and LK Bennett.

Links of London jewellers is closing down and Debenhams department store also set to shut next month.